Safe winter driving advice in Siouxland before first winter storm of season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This heavy, wet snow has been coming down for a couple of hours. In some cases, underneath the thick layer of slushy snow, is a slick sheet of ice from what melted earlier Tuesday afternoon.

It’s a dangerous combination for drivers around Siouxland Tuesday night.

“Get your groceries now. Get everything you need because we will probably be stuck in for a day or two,” said Makeba Jones, Sioux City.

As road conditions worsen, many Siouxlanders are choosing to stay inside and avoid driving altogether.

“There is so many people that think they can go anywhere and do anything that they cause all the accidents and they should stay home,” said Dennis Labrune, Sioux City.

If you do have to get behind the wheel, make sure you’re taking important winter weather precautions.

“Slow down for one. That is the biggest thing you can do when operating a vehicle is to slow down. Generally, you look to drive four to six seconds behind the vehicle in front of you for in-town driving. I’m gonna ask you to push that back to six to eight seconds,” said Scott Hatting, Sioux City Police Department.

That distance will give you enough time to avoid a collision if your vehicle starts sliding on the road.

State troopers say if you start to slide, don’t slam on your breaks but calmly try to gain control using your wheel.

“If you do end up in the ditch, or the median, or if you are involved in a collision, making sure that you will be able to alert emergency services, call 911. Tell them where you’re at approximately, like ‘I’m three miles south of Sioux City or I’m five miles north of Onawa,’ something like that gives law enforcement an idea of where you are at on the roadway,” said John Farley, Iowa State trooper.

Keep a close eye out for any emergency vehicles or snowplows and don’t overdrive the conditions.

“You don’t want to be driving the normal speed. You drive to the condition of the weather,” said Hatting.

That’s especially important with the combination of heavy snow and strong wind, making visibility a big safety concern for drivers.

“Wait it out an hour or two. If you can, obviously we are going to encourage that making sure that safe driving, sometimes means not driving,” said Farley.

State troopers and other law enforcement will be out in full force over the next few days of winter weather to help drivers in need.

They’re reminding drivers about the move over law, that requires everyone to change lanes anytime you see a vehicle stopped on the side of the road.