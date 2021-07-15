SAFE Home program helps detect over 50 fires

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) has saved several homes in Siouxland as a result of the SAFE home program.

Since 2012, SCFR has responded to 56 structure fires where the smoke alarms installed through the SAFE Home program alerted the occupants to the existence of a fire.

“It’s like a commercial fire inspection where they go in and inspect things that might cause a fire or injuries then recommend changes to make the home safer,” said Deputy Fire Marshall Captain Ryan Collins, “The smoke alarm portion of the SAFE Home Program is just one aspect, as we conduct a comprehensive safety evaluation of the structure with each visit with the intent of preventing fires from occurring in the first place.”

Part of what makes this program different from others is if there is a need for additional resources, such as fire alarms, they will install free fire alarms for the residence. It’s also not limited to fire alarms, if the residents are elderly and have a risk for falling, they will install grab handles to lessen the chances of falling.

The program consists of three major parts:

Fire and Safety Booklet to provide fire and safety information.

Installment of up to two new smoke alarms

Residential fire survey where SCFR can locate any safety hazards present.

Collins said the program has had other departments in the upper Midwest model their programs around the SAFE Home program.

SCFR has inspected 1,800 homes since 2012 and continues to help homeowners stay safe.

“Older homes are more prone to fire because they have older wiring and may be constructed a bit differently, says Collins, “but fire does not discriminate; it can happen to any home.”

Every 23 seconds, a United States fire department responds to a fire according to documents. About 85% of all fire deaths occurred in the home. In Sioux City, 100% of fire deaths in the past several years have been in the home.

To schedule an appointment for a SAFE Home inspection, contact SCFR at 712-279-6377