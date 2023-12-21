SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Before heading over to grandma’s house for Christmas, make sure that you’re prepared to get behind the wheel. With colleges out for the winter break and people traveling to be with their loved ones, there are more people on the road.

When driving during the holidays, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your location.

Be prepared for the worst by packing flashlights and blankets in your car in case your car breaks down.

Before you head to your holiday parties, make sure you have a plan to get home after.

“Don’t try to get behind the wheel after you’ve had a few drinks because it’s just not safe,” Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill said. “There’s more people out driving, there’s kids from college, there’s just more people on the road during the holidays. We don’t want to be putting anyone, including yourself, in jeopardy.”

Sgt. Gill also wanted to remind any last minute Christmas shoppers to be cautious when backing out of parking spaces at the store.