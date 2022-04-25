SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sacred Heart Parish and School are growing, and that calls for an expansion.

Siouxlanders gathered outside the school for a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday.

The expansion totals around $6 million, and it will add three classrooms, a new secured entrance, office upgrades, and other improvements.

Principal Kate Connealy spoke on the expansion and the impact it’ll have, as students regularly dealt with cramped music and art conditions.

“We’ve had art on the cart. We’ve had teachers in closets working with kids, so we’re excited to have additional spaces. Our lunchroom has had a dual purpose as a school lunch as well as the parish hall, which has limited time which families can do funeral services and space available for the church,” said Principal Connealy.

The expansion is expected to be compted by 2023 in the fall time.