SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who was accused of being responsible for the death of more than 1,000 pigs was sentenced in the Iowa District Court for Sac County on Monday, with additional rulings yet to come.

According to the judgment entry, Elena Laber was sentenced to 10 years on one count of first-degree criminal mischief and must serve three years of probation after completing the incarceration term. Laber was fined $1,370, and victim restitution is to be determined later.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in September after taking a plea agreement that reduced her charges from two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect to one count of each. The Sac County Attorney specified that the livestock neglect has not been ruled yet, and will likely be entered “next week sometime.”

Laber was arrested after Sac County officials received a report that over 1,000 dead pigs had been discovered between two hog confinements.

Laber, who was employed to maintain the confinements, allegedly told officials conflicting stories about how long the pigs had been dead before they had been discovered.