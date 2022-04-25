LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — An East Sac County High School teacher who originally pleaded not guilty to 3 charges relating to sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to additional related charges.

According to court documents, Stefanie Kelsey, 24, of Sac City has pleaded not guilty to 5 additional charges of sexual abuse and one additional charge of sexual exploitation by a teacher after originally being charged with 3 counts of sexual abuse.

The documents indicate that Kelsey has pleaded not guilty to a total of 8 counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation. She has waived her right to a speedy trial for the additional charges.

Kelsey was said to have had sexual relations with a 15-year-old student and was reported on March 10 to the sheriff’s office after rumors circulated in the area. Kelsey was arrested on March 11 and held on a $30,000 bond in the Sac County Jail.

A release from Sac County Sheriff’s office indicated that Kelsey’s relationship with the student allegedly began sometime after the school year began.

School officials confirmed that Kelsey was placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the school year when her contract will be terminated.