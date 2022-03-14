LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa high school teacher has been charged for sexually abusing a 15-year-old student.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office released information claiming they arrested Stefanie Kelsey, 34, of Sac City, on Friday for sexual abuse crimes.

According to the release, Kelsey was a teacher was East Sac County High School in Lake View when she had sexual interactions with a 15-year-old student.

On Thursday, law enforcement received a report of the relationship between Kelsey and the student which allegedly began sometime after the school year began. A parent had reported the information to the sheriff’s office due to rumors in the area.

Law enforcement said school administrators are fully cooperating with the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and booked into the Sac County Jail on a $30,000 bond.