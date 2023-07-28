SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Odebolt man has been sentenced for the sexual exploitation of a teen.

Nick Pierce, 42, of Odebolt, was sentenced on July 20 in the Sac County Courthouse as part of an Alford plea to the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony. An Alford plea is one in which is a plea entered for defendants not admitting guilt but pleading guilty as part of a plea bargain. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of $1,370. He will also be on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

Nick Peirce

Peirce had additionally been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor, but the count was dismissed.

According to court documents, Pierce sent sexual photos to a 16-year-old boy on April 8. He also asked the teen to send pictures back to Pierce, offering to send money for them.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incidents. The Sac County Attorney Ben Smith prosecuted the case.