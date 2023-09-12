SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sac County man has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old.

William Hutchinson, 30, was sentenced Monday for third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of $1,370. he will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty in March as part of a plea agreement. He was originally charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, but two of the counts were dismissed.

According to court documents, Hutchinson had a sexual relationship with an at-the-time 14-year-old juvenile in November 2021 at a Sac County farmstead.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, and the case was prosecuted by the Sac County Attorney Ben Smith.