SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An investigation resulted in several charges against a Sac County man after allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

According to a press release, Sac County Sheriff’s detectives arrested William Gerard Biller Jr., 46, of Lake View, Iowa on March 14.

Mugshot courtesy of Sac County Jail

Detectives began investigating the alleged sexual assaults after the victim reported them to the sheriff’s office on August 22, 2022. The assaults were stated to have occurred in 2015 in a home in Early, Iowa, as stated in the release.

The juvenile identified Biller as her attacker, according to the release, and he was subsequently charged with three counts of third-degree sex abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child, and one count of indecent contact with a child.

The release noted that Biller was aware of the ongoing investigation and turned himself in to law enforcement. Biller is currently being held in the Sac County Jail without bond.