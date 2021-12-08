Sac City veteran uses Navy skills to help others

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The skills Ted Schulte learned from the military turned into a career and a beloved hobby.

Schulte was only 19 when he joined the U.S. Navy. The country was embroiled in the Vietnam War, at the time. He recalls a feeling of shock, when he first set foot in Vietnam.

“How did I end up there? A farm kid from Sac City Iowa. How did I end up there,” Schulte said.

Leaving Vietnam was bittersweet, for Schulte, because he knew his first tour wouldn’t be his last.

“Came home for six months and then came back for nine more where most guys who joined the unit there spent a year there and then got to go home,” Schulte said.

After his time in the military, he spent 40 years working as a mechanic for Sac County.

“Working on trucks, snow equipment and heavy equipment as far as that goes, but it just kind of went on from there, from being in the service,” Schulte said. “I was kind of doing the same thing again but I enjoyed it”

Now, he spends time restoring tractors and vintage vehicles, still using the same skills he learned in the Navy 50 years ago.