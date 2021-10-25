Sac City family makes yearly tradition of decorating a ‘Halloween House’

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Halloween is one week away, and one Sac City family is going all out to prepare their house for the holiday.

For 11 years, Bobbie Wells and Scott Feldhans put up stunning Halloween displays inside and outside of their two-story home. The siblings say the yearly fun is a great way to bring the families together.

In 2009, Bobbie Wells and her husband bought an 8,000 square foot home in Sac City. After her brother returned home from serving in the military, they found an activity to do together; going all out on Halloween decorations.

“I have always decorated for Halloween. In the military, during the holiday seasons, you seem to be gone all the time. So I picked Halloween, I always decorated for Halloween, I always loved Halloween. You get to be who you’re normally not,” Scott Feldhans, the brother of Bobbie Wells, said.

“I’m a Christmas nut, so I actually do Christmas big, so I’d always done Christmas big here. When Scott moved in after he retired from the Marine Corps, he said well, let’s do some Halloween. Well, of course, we didn’t have much then. So we bought some skeletons and a few things to put in the yard,” said Halloween House owner Bobbie Wells

As the years progressed, more attention was drawn to the multiplying decorations.

“We had a clicker one year and we almost had 1,100 people through here on trick or treat night, and it’s several hundred people every year,” Feldhans said.

They are creating a Halloween experience that Wells and Feldhans are proud of.

“I’ve had people from Australia videotaping, people drive from other states. We have a lot of fun, we do it for the kids, we do it for the people and we’ve noticed a change. A lot of parents are now dressing with their kids and coming through,” Feldhans said.

“I now get texts from people saying, ‘Oh, my cousin is going to be in town, could they, could we come see the house before Halloween?’ and all of that. So the community really has been a big support. And they just love it, they really love it. And it brings a lot of people to town,” Wells said.

Wells said she’s stocked up with more than 1,000 individual candies and four different finger puppets for trick or treaters. Walkthroughs of the house are only offered on Halloween night.