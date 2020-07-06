Sac City Casey’s reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Casey’s General Store employee in Sac County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said that the employee worked at the 1304 W. Main Street location in Sac City.

The store immediately closed the store temporarily while they started a deep clean, a spokesperson for Casey’s said.

They also said Monday morning that the location is now open for business.

“At Casey’s, the health and wellbeing of team members and guests is our top priority. When we learned that a team member that worked at the 1304 W. Main St. store tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately activated our response plan including temporarily closing the store and initiating a deep clean with a third-party cleaning provider. This was also the recommended guidance from the Department of Health and consistent with CDC guidelines.” From Casey’s General Store

