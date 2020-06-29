S.D. Gov. Noem suspends teen driving law during COVID-19 pandemic

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has suspended a teen driving law which was set to take effect this week.

Gov. Noem says the legislative bill was suspended because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the impact the new law would have on licensing.

The governor says the suspension of the law, which was to have taken effect July 1, will help relieve the backlog on driver’s license offices across the state.

The bill stretches the required length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days, among other changes.

