S.D. Gov. Noem reimposes some regulations loosened during COVID-19 pandemic

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reimposed some regulations that were loosened during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, she signed an executive order to adapt as South Dakota continues to get “Back to Normal” in the fight against COVID-19.

The executive order rescinds previous orders she signed as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

The governor’s office said Executive Order 2020-30 restates the COVID-19 emergency period to be from July 1 to December 30 for purposes of federal law related to the coronavirus funding.

However, several state agencies are working to get back to normal, so some previously suspended regulations will once again become enforceable.

Officials said titling and registration of motor vehicles, manufactured homes, and boats must be done by August 1 for anyone who was unable to take care of it while the county buildings were closed.

Driver’s licenses that are expiring during the emergency need to be renewed before the end of the year.

