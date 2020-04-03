Ruthven man tased after resisting arrest for Clay County warrant

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A Ruthven man was tased by officers after resisting arrest for a Clay County warrant Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Christopher Quail, 30, of Ruthven, was arrested by the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office after being reported as suspicious in the parking lot behind the Ruthven School.

Officials said while identifying Quail, the sheriff’s office confirmed he had a valid Clay County arrest warrant for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Quail resisted arrest for the warrant and was tased by deputies in order for him to be taken into custody, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies later discovered Quail to be in possession of a concealed firearm, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Following the incident, Quail was charged with two counts of interference with official acts while possessing a firearm, Class D felonies.

He was also charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain professions causing bodily injury, aggravated misdemeanors; carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Two simple misdemeanor charges were also filed against Quail; possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief in the fifth-degree.

Quail was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail.

