YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire believed to have started when a dog house heater failed during a snowstorm was thought to be under control, only to flare up and destroy a rural South Dakota home.
The Yankton Fire Department said Monday night’s electrical fire in the dog house engulfed a shed, spread to the side of the house and settled into the attic.
Firefighters were at the home for 2 1/2 hours Monday night and thought they had put out the blaze. But firefighters were called back around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday when flames were shooting from the roof.
The house is believed to be totaled. There were no injuries.
Latest Stories
- Driver clocked at 114 mph on Iowa interstate in middle of snowstorm
- Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle crash near Fremont
- Rural Yankton home considered total loss after fire starts in dog house
- December 30: South Dakota reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 18 virus-related deaths
- Red Kettle Campaign falling short of $140,000 goal