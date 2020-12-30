Rural Yankton home considered total loss after fire starts in dog house

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire believed to have started when a dog house heater failed during a snowstorm was thought to be under control, only to flare up and destroy a rural South Dakota home.

The Yankton Fire Department said Monday night’s electrical fire in the dog house engulfed a shed, spread to the side of the house and settled into the attic.

Firefighters were at the home for 2 1/2 hours Monday night and thought they had put out the blaze. But firefighters were called back around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday when flames were shooting from the roof.

The house is believed to be totaled. There were no injuries.

