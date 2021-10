SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced an 87-year-old man is missing from the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Allan Duus, 87, of rural Spirit Lake, is missing. They also state that Duus has Alzheimer’s, and he might be headed to Minnesota due to relatives in that area.

Facebook status from Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Duus drives a silver Toyota Tundra pickup with Iowa plates DM643.

Any spottings of Duus can be reported to 911 or 712-336-2525.