Rural Siouxland medical personnel receive vaccines

CLIMBING HILL, Iowa (KCAU) — The first vaccination clinic put on by Siouxland District Health targeted around 100 rural emergency medical services personnel, which is included in the phase 1A priority group.

This type of clinic could be something we see more of according to Tyler Brock from Siouxland District Health.

“Well there’s a chance, I’m sure that as we open up vaccines more to the general public that we’ll be doing some out in the rural areas as well. We’re a little ways away from doing general public. But we are all in favor of coming out to the rural area and bringing it out to where it’s convenient for folks,” said Brock.

Brock says that they plan to come back in about a month to register a second dose to make sure that personnel is fully covered.