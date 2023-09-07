OTO, Iowa (KCAU)– The small town of Oto, Iowa has a population of 72 people, and roughly 40 years ago when the ambulance service began it had a plethora of volunteers. However, now the town is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.

“In the fall of 1999 we had I would say 8 to 10 EMTS and three or four drivers, and now we’re down to one driver and 3 EMTS,” said Joe Collins, the vice president of the Oto Ambulance.

Currently, Joe Collins is the only responder to emergencies from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., as one of the volunteers has to take care of family. Collins said he can’t be in two places at once.

“Sunday we actually missed a call. We had to have Danbury take it, because nobody was able to respond,” said Collins.

When an ambulance can’t make it to an emergency in their community, rural towns can rely on each other. Despite the support from the surrounding e-m-s, there’s only so much that can be done.

“We got on scene, chest pain patient was having a cardiac arrhythmia. We called, took Oto about 15 minutes before they realized they’re not going to be able to respond, so we called another town, took them twenty minutes before they were like hey we don’t have anybody, so then we called for a third town they didn’t have anybody. We were on scene for a little over an hour before we got an ambulance,” said Dylan Hinds, operations officer paramedic with Woodbury County Emergency Services.

According to the Iowa Department of Health And Human Services, more than a dozen rural EMS departments have closed down due to a lack of volunteers since 2020, and Oto is at risk of joining.

“It’s a lot of time, it’s a lot of business and I’m kinda getting to where I’m thinking about retiring, but it’s hard to retire knowing that when I do nobody around during in the daytime,” said Collins.

“If your ambulance goes down we’re not only asking more from us, but we’re asking more from these local towns. These people that are working at home that have to leave not just for their community now, but for a community down the road,” said Hinds.

If services close in Oto, it can take anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes for EMS officials to arrive on the scene, without snow conditions. If you would like to volunteer your time to Oto’s ambulance unit. CLICK HERE.