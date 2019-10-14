Rural high-speed internet continues to grow in Siouxland

Broadband expansion in Siouxland continues and by this time next year will include 2 more local communities

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Broadband expansion in Siouxland continues and by this time next year will include two more local communities. It’s good news for all Siouxlanders but local business owners say its a crucial connection for their future.

People who live inside the city limits of Hawarden and Akron already have access to high-speed internet, but those who live in rural areas outside of town know just how much their internet connection lags behind, making life difficult for many people trying to manage their farm or run a business.

“We have a hard time looking up parts we have a hard time getting the information we need to repair the vehicles so without it sometimes we are a little dead in the water,” said Jim Viete, the owner of Jim’s Repair.

Jim Viete owns a repair shop just outside of Hawarden. He said right now, his slow internet connection is hurting his business, but thankfully, that’s about to change.

“We promised our customers when we purchased these territories three years ago that we would be putting fiber in and we are living true to that. We have completed a vast majority of that territory and hope to have it done next year,” said Scott Testroete with Premier.

“With fiber coming in, that’s gonna be a big help for us mainly with the reliability and then speed as well,” said Viete.

Viete said it will be a huge step up for him and his customers.

“One of the questions we get is ‘Do you have Wi-Fi?’ And yes we do, but it’s not the best,” said Joe Cain, the manager of Hole N’ The Wall Lodge.

Down the road near Akron, The Hole N’ The Wall Lodge is also excited to see this new amenity coming to their business and their customers.

“With this coming up, it’s gonna be a tremendous help for our business here,” said Cain.

Premier currently has $125 million invested in installing high-speed internet and the next leg of their plan will invest $12 million more to add rural Hawarden and Akron to their network.

“It’s what Premier does. This is home. We want to best for our customers and quite honestly we are very proud of that,” said Testroete.

Premier recently completed high-speed internet additions to rural Rock Valley, Hull and Ireton. They expect Hawarden and Akron to be connected by next fall.