Rural fire departments find ways to make up for in-person donations

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rural fire departments in Siouxland rely heavily on community donations, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to raise those donations in person.

Some Siouxland fire departments are volunteer-based. Firefighters tell KCAU they do it because they love their community and throughout the pandemic, the community has shown the same love for them.

“We’ve kind of had to shut down our fundraisers and get creative in other areas,” Kara Pernick, a firefighter with Correctionville Fire & Rescue, said.

She said when the pandemic first hit, there was a sense of panic about how the department was going to make up for in-person donations.

“We’ve been very fortunate. Our budget for both ambulance and fire department has been supplemented from random donations in our community. The community has just really stepped up and gotten behind us and we couldn’t do it without them,” Pernick said.

As a volunteer fire department, Lawton Fire & Rescue also relies on donations.

“Us raising money on our own helps us purchase different things that you see around here. A lot of it is purchased through fundraising and that helps keep us safe as well as keep other people safe. Whether it’s gear or equipment, tools, or trucks, a lot of it is directly impacted by our fundraising,” Assistant Chief, Nate Niehus, said.

He said his department raises a lot money with a yearly pancake breakfast. They hope to make it work this year but are keeping an eye on their money, just in case.

Moville Fire Chief, Jerry Sailer, said his department also depends on community support.

“We’ve always been very fortunate here in Moville. The community has always supported us very well and they continued to do that. One way we’ve tried to be more involved is we started with the younger kids doing birthday drive by’s with firetrucks,” Chief Sailer added.

Chief Sailer said the department was able to hold one of it’s bigger fundraisers, a donation drive because it doesn’t require people to donate in-person,” Chief Sailer.

Firefighters tell me it’s been a challenge finding ways to make up for lost funds, but with creativity and community support, they’ve managed to adapt.

