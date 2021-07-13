Runners, bikers make stop in Sioux City on cross-country trek for good cause

ALCESTER, S.D. (KCAU) — A group of runners are going coast to coast to raise money for cancer, and they made their way through Siouxland earlier today.

Runners and bikers moved through Sioux City and into Sioux Falls on Tuesday as part of their journey throughout the U.S. The group started their run from Baltimore, and they’ll finish in San Francisco. With each step they take, they hope to raise money for the Ulman Foundation, which helps support young adults battling cancer.

Runner Natasha Oliveira says this cause helps raise awareness for an overlooked group in the cancer community.

“I hadn’t realized how much of a deficit the young adult with cancer community is and how there’s lots of resources for children with cancer and adults, but there really isn’t that middle ground,” Oliveira said.

The runners travel eight to 16 miles each day and while they still have over 1,000 miles to go before they reach their final destination in San Francisco, runner Trey Tucker said he enjoyed going through Siouxland.

“I love the area. It was a very nice area to stay in, and a very nice church to stay in at Sunnybrook Community Church,” Tucker said. “Can’t go wrong with the area at all.”

The runners will reach Mitchell by tomorrow as they continue to build on the $200,000 they’ve raised so far. For more information on how you can support their cause, click here.