Runaway pet rescues increase during July 4th holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The July 4th holiday proved a busy one for the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, and with fireworks displays still scheduled throughout parts of Siouxland in the coming days, it’s not over yet.

“We always plead with residents [to] please, please, please keep an eye on your pets—and I wish I could say it was getting better, but it’s not, it’s just the same every year,” Chris Wall with Sioux City Animal Adoption said.

Fireworks are a staple of many a July 4th celebration, and a potential trigger for your dog’s or cat’s fight-or-flight response.

Sioux City Animal Adoption picked up fifteen runaway dogs on July 4th alone—Wall says one dog was found more than four miles away from where it was originally reported missing.

“If they’re out in the street, [and] they hear a noise—they don’t turn around and run back home because there’s noise all around them. They tend to keep running until there are no more noises,” Wall said.

Wall says the dogs that have since been reunited with their owners all had one thing in common.

“The ones that did go home all had some form of identification, so again, a microchip would be a really, really strong recommendation,” Wall said.

Although Wall says he expects the remaining pets will be picked up within the next 48 hours, the influx of runaways is putting additional strain on the shelter.

“The shelter is absolutely full at the moment. We had over 61 dogs here this morning, and if you’re one of the smaller guys, and it’s a lot of dogs barking, you know, it’s got to be very, very frightening,” Wall said.

In addition to tags and microchips, Wall says to keep your dog in a comfy, enclosed room indoors with the television on if you plan on setting off fireworks in the near future.

If you encounter a stray dog, never try to catch it yourself as you may scare it away, and be sure to call animal control immediately.