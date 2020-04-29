Run, Walk & Roll fundraiser in Sheldon moves digital

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – The 15th Annual Run, Walk & Roll fundraiser is asking participants to track their movement remotely in response to the pandemic.

The fundraising event is typically hosted on the campus of Village Northwest Unlimited (VNU) in Sheldon.

The Run, Walk & Roll organizers said the event provides an opportunity for the community to come together to support individuals with disabilities.

Participants in the event have the option to do either a 1-mile walk or a 5k or 10k run. The event is designed for people of all ages and abilities.

All funds raised from the Run, Walk & Roll are used to provide services and programming with Purpose, Privacy & Dignity for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and traumatic brain injuries served at VNU.

Barry Whitsell, president and CEO of VNU, said those served by Village Northwest are among the most vulnerable population during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“In an effort to safeguard their health and the health of our participants, this year’s event will be converted to a ‘virtual’ event,” Whitsell said.

More details about the virtual Run, Walk & Roll are listed below.

Those who have already registered for the event, do not need to register again or make updates to participate.

Participants can Run, Walk or Roll anytime and anywhere leading up to race day, June 6, after registering.

Every participant will receive a shirt. 5K and 10k registrants will also receive a commemorative pin. The shirt and/or pin will be mailed to the address provided at registration.

The Virtual 5k and 10k races will not be an official timed event.

Participants are asked to share photos of their walk, run or roll on social media or send them directly to event organizers using the hashtag #RWR2020 on social media. They are also encouraged to share their times and routes.

Registration can be completed here or on the Village Northwest website.

Those who are unable to participate can still support individuals served by the fundraiser by donating here.

