SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is on the rise, affecting the lungs and upper respiratory track.

RSV is known as one of the leading causes of hospitalization for infants. However, people over 65 years old and those with health complications are also at great risk. Symptoms for the virus start off as a common cold, but it can lead to worse symptoms like fatigue, frequent fevers, breathing problems, and severe coughing.

Dr. Steven Joyce at MercyOne Siouxland said they currently can’t do much to help patients fight against RSV.

There is no specific treatment for RSV. There are no anti-virals that are effective, there’s not antibiotics of course. Because as we’ve learned, antibiotics does not kill viruses. What we’re really at right now is supportive care,” said Dr. Joyce.

Dr. Joyce said the virus is commonly spread through coughing. Typically, those who get the virus have it between 7 and 10 days. Doctors said if patients want a quick recovery, to drink lots of fluids and get plenty of rest, which can help relieve your symptoms.

According to Dr. Joyce, there are ways for people to avoid getting RSV.

“If you’re sick, stay home. And if you wash your hands frequently enough and try and stay away from sick people. That is your preventive therapy. “

An estimated 100-500 children under the age of five and around 1,400 adults over the ade of 65 die from RSV every year, according to the CDC.