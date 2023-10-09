SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Royal, Iowa has been charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Galvin Nelson, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a 4-year-old.

On August 13, the Sheriff’s Office was called to the emergency room of a hospital for the reported sexual assault, the release said.

An investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office led to the eventual arrest of Nelson who has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Nelson was booked into the Clay County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond. Nelson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.