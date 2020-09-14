Royal grain elevator damaged in explosion will be operational this fall

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

ROYAL, Iowa (KCAU) – After a large explosion at a grain elevator in Royal, Iowa, farmers wondered where they would store their harvest.

But now, three weeks later, AG Partners says their Royal grain elevator will be ready to receive grain this fall, moving up to 30,000 bushels per hour.

But 330,000 bushels of storage that was damaged remains unusable.

AG Partners anticipates the facility to be fully functional by next week.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories