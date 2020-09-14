Royal grain elevator damaged in explosion will be operational this fall

ROYAL, Iowa (KCAU) – After a large explosion at a grain elevator in Royal, Iowa, farmers wondered where they would store their harvest.

But now, three weeks later, AG Partners says their Royal grain elevator will be ready to receive grain this fall, moving up to 30,000 bushels per hour.

But 330,000 bushels of storage that was damaged remains unusable.

AG Partners anticipates the facility to be fully functional by next week.

