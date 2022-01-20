NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – A North Sioux City business has been awarded funds to expand.

Royal Canin is being awarded $3,950,145 in grant funds to help structural changes and hire new employees. Overall, the company will be investing $185 million towards new production goals.

“I applaud Royal Canin’s continued investment in North Sioux City with this expansion,” said Governor

Kristi Noem. “We are proud to provide a business climate that can help companies like Royal Canin grow

and succeed.”

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), Royal Canin will create an additional 149 full-time jobs and begin an expansion on their existing building.

“Over the past two years, the country experienced a boom in pet ownership and heightened focus on pets’ health,” said Royal Canin North America’s President Cecile Coutens, “Royal Canin is seeing significant growth as a result. We want to continue to invest in our business to support these pets, their owners, and our professional partners. We already know what an incredible place the North Sioux City

community is and are thrilled to expand our presence here.”

Executive Director of North Sioux City Development Corporation Andrew Nilges expressed Royal Canin’s meaning to the business community.

“Royal Canin is an innovative company and a valued member of the North Sioux City business community. Their products are known and trusted by pet owners around the world. North Sioux City is appreciative of Royal Canin choosing to expand here and are proud to collaborate with them on their expansion project,” said Nilges.

To learn more about North Sioux City’s development plans, visit their website.