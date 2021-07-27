Round Barn exhibit showcases farm safety at Plymouth County Fair

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the many things at the Plymouth County Fair is the annual Round Barn house event.

The theme for this year’s presentations were farm safety, everything from transporting equipment to grain bin safety.

People were also able to preview this year’s famous Round Barn agriculture education exhibit.

“It was really cool, it was really fun to make cause got to put my train set and mix it with a farm and I hadn’t really done that before, usually I have a town in it but this year I put a farm and put a bunch of stuff in there to make it farm safety and it took a really long time but it was really fun experience,”

You can check out the Round Barn starting Wednesday in Le Mars.