SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The oldest service club in the area is celebrating 110 years of promoting service and sponsoring educational presentations.

The Rotary Club of Sioux City was founded on February 23 in 1905. Members gathered at SoHo Kitchen & Bar Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to adopting an annual service project to raise funds for a major area youth initiative, club members also take part in hands-on projects to benefit other non-profits.

Over the past 25 years, the Rotary Club of Sioux City has donated more than $250,000 to worthy projects.

“Just a real testament to importance of service clubs as the impact Rotary has had here in Siouxland. It’s not about self. It’s really about service above self and how we together can create lasting change. I’m excited about what the future holds for Sioux City and Rotary around the world,” said Dan Cox, Sioux City Rotary President.

The Sioux City Rotary Club is currently fundraising for a $20,000 yoga shade that will be part of the redeveloped riverfront.