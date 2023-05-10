SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rosecrance Jackson is working on a major update to their Sioux City campus.

Rosecrance Jackson Centers broke ground on a $3 million project that would add a gym, fitness center, and chapel along with walking trails through the campus. Rosecrance told KCAU 9 that the aim of the project is to help those in recovery work on body and soul while in their care.

“We want everyone in the community to be a part of this, we know that individual recovery is enormous to the person, to their families, but when individuals are safely in recovery they can become better contributors to society and to the community,” said Sally Draper of the Rosecrance Foundation.

They have raised around $2.5 million for the project so far and expect the work to be done by the fall of 2024.