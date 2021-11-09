Rooted Boutique hosting fashion show in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rooted Boutique will be hosting their annual fashion show at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the event will begin with cocktails and the show will feature men and women walking the runway displaying Rooted Boutiques contemporary clothing.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Orpheum website or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center. Tickets can also be used for $10 off at either of the two locations.

The event will highlight Rooted’s style, brand, and clothing that promotes self-worth, confidence, and fun according to the release.