Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland to open new hospital kitchen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Ronald McDonald House, like many nonprofits, had to change the way they operate.

Over at the weekly Rotary meeting, Christy Batien, Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, gave a presentation of how they’ve overcome the restrictions of COVID to help families in need and how they’re gearing up to help even more with a new kitchen in the Unity Point St. Luke’s Labor and Delivery ward.

“The services that we provide for families and how important we feel it is for families to be there for their children in the hospital and if they don’t have support, it’s hard for that parent to be the strongest person that they can be for the child and really, really be there,” said Batien.

Coming up on May 8, they have a new fundraiser, a trap shooting event, at the Hawkeye Gun Club.