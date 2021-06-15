Ronald McDonald House swings big with annual golf classic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ronald McDonald House charities tee’d up its annual golf classic at the Sioux City Country Club Monday.

Twenty-eight teams played 18 holes with mini games along the way. A silent action and dinner were held after play.

The event is one of the non-profit’s largest events and helps the charity serve families with children in the local hospitals.

“Trying to take care of themselves while taking care of a child at the same time, that’s what we’re there for, is to take care of the families because that child is being served by the hospital but who’s taking care of mom and dad and siblings as well,” said Christy Batien of the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland

The local Ronald McDonald House hopes to raise $35,000 from this year’s event.