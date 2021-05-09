Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland holds first sporting classic event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland held their first annual Sporting Classic at the Hawkeye Gun Club.

Around 20 teams of five came out of the fundraiser and were scored on accuracy during several events.

“It’s just the heart of the people who are willing to come and support the Ronald McDonald House, and the families that we serve today. I think that’s the thing that we’re really taken away. We might be cold, we might be wet, but we’re sure having a great time, and we’re all doing it for a great reason,” said Christy Batien.

The Ronald McDonald House hopes to have even more support for this new event in the coming years.