SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization that helps families stay close to their children in the hospital just got a new addition.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg and the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce Officials cut the ribbon on Ronald McDonald House’s More Room, More Love Expansion Project.

The project added an additional guest room and made the whole facility more accessible for all guests.

Iowa’s Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was happy to be in Sioux City.

“We have a very special connection with the Ronald McDonald House through the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, that’s a 40 year tradition at the Iowa State Fair where the Gov., Lt. Gov and local celebrities show a steer that was raised by an Iowan child and the money we raised go to Ronald McDonald Houses across the state,” said Lt. Gov. Gregg.

The renovations were made possible by community donations and a grant from the Missouri River Historic Developement (MRHD).