SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the people vying for the position as the GOP presidential nominee will be in Sioux City Saturday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be at the Never Back Down Sioux City headquarters. It’s for a meet-and-greet at 422 Pierce St. in the downtown area.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the event beginning at noon. People will need to reserve their tickets at neverbackdown.org.

DeSantis will also be holding his 99th county rally in Newton at the Thunderdome, completing the full Grassley tour. Doors will open at 2 p.m., with the rally anticipated to start at 3 p.m.

Another GOP presidential candidate coming to Sioux City is North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. He will be at the Horizon’s Restaurant over on Tri View avenue on Dec. 4. It’s at 8 a.m. for a meet-and-greet.

Burgum has another stop two days later in Council Bluffs.