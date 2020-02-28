Rollover sends three to hospital, one dead near Decatur, Nebraska

DECATUR, Neb. (KCAU) – One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover near Decatur, Nebraska.

The rollover occurred around 12:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on Highway 75, about one mile north of Decatur.

Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Officials managed to get the victims out of the vehicle just before the engine caught on fire.

The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene and the three others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The conditions of the three rushed to nearby hospitals remain unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.