LELAND, Iowa (KCAU) — Two children and one adult were taken to a local hospital on Tuesday after a crash in Clay County.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old was driving an Elantra north on 160th avenue, and as they reached 400th Street, they didn’t stop for a stop sign. This resulted in a collision in the intersection with a woman driving an Excursion.

The Excursion entered the north ditch, and it rolled several times, according to the release.

The release stated that the driver of the Excursion, and two children passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Elantra sought medical attention for minor injuries. They were subsequently charged with failure to obey stop signs and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.