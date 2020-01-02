Rollover near Wayne kills man from Wakefield

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – A man has died after a Thursday morning rollover near Wayne, Nebraska.

The crash happened on Highway 35 about four miles east of Wayne Thursday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Richard Liekhus of rural Wakefield was driving when he lost control of his vehicle, entered the south ditch and rolled. Liekhus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and Hasemann Funeral Home assisted the sheriff’s office.

