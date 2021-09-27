Rollover near Ashton sends man to hospital

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was hospitalized Sunday after a rollover in rural Lyon County.

Authorities were called to investigate the crash in the 2500 block of Marsh Avenue, about five miles west of Ashton.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Victor Lewi, 24, of Little Rock was driving an SUV north when he lost control and entered the east ditch. The SUV rolled several times before coming to a rest in a cornfield.

Lewi was taken to a hospital in Rock Rapids for his injuries.

The SUV was considered a total loss and about half an acre of corn was damaged during the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation ut that they believed alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton EMS, Osceola County Ambulance, and Trackside Towing and Repair assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.