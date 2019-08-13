Rollover kills Stanton man

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man has died after a Tuesday morning rollover near Stanton, Nebraska.

The rollover happened on 566th Avenue about seven miles north of Stanton, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, but they believe it happened around midnight.

The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Devon Thelen of rural Stanton was driving an SUV south on 566th Avenue when the SUV left the road and rolled several times. Thelen was ejected before the SUV came to a rest on him.

Thelen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said no seatbelts were used, and they are continuing to investigate the incident,