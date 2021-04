SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) and Hinton Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover that caused a traffic disturbance on Highway 75 Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a semi-truck failed to yield while turning onto Highway 75 from C-80, causing an SUV to roll over into a ditch.

The driver of the SUV only had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was issued a citation by the SCPD.