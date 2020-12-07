Rolling out of vaccines being planned in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The arrival of coronavirus vaccines in Siouxland gets closer everyday.

The first shipment is expected to arrive within three to four weeks. Those doses will be limited to long-term care facilities and health care workers. That’s because those groups of people are considered most likely to have a severe infection or come in contact with the virus.

Siouxland District Health Director Tyler Brock explained more on how the vaccine will be distributed.

“Communication with them between our state health department, the instructions we’re getting from them, and what we’re pushing out to the local healthcare providers and healthcare networks to get them vaccinating their staff as well as their patients and it’s just going to be a work in progress but we’re ready to go,” said Brock.

Availability to the general public is not expected until early 2021.