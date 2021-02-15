Rolling blackouts expected in northeast Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Residents of a few counties in northeast Nebraska should expect rolling blackouts.

Northeast Power, which serves portions of Pierce, Wayne, Dixon, Dakota, and Thurston counties, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

They said it is due to transmission issues related to peak demands and is happening throughout the state. Northeast Power officials said they have no control over when or how long the outages will last.

They said the blackouts will be around 30 minute blocks.

You can view Northeast Power’s outage map here.

During the frigid cold many are experiencing in the Midwest and Great Plains, energy officials are asking people to try to conserve energy for the next couple days.

Nebraska Public Power District is currently operating all available generating resources to meet demand but requests voluntary conservation by electric consumers.

Electric consumers can do the following to assist: