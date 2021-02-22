Rolling blackouts cause slight delay in Siouxland vaccine shipments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rolling blackouts across the U.S., but particularly in the south, have delayed numerous shipments, including those of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vials are now taking longer to reach their destination. Because of this, some are wondering if this would be an issue with vaccine rollouts happening in Siouxland.

Tyler Brock of Siouxland District Health to see if there’s been an impact.

“Get hung up with some of the weather they had in the south last week so, there’s some slight delay with our Moderna vaccine but nothing that’s impacting us severely,” said Brock.

Brock said the department is focusing on making the vaccine available to more people, but the demand far outweighs the supply.