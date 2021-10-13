Rockwell man covers victim’s clothes in Icy Hot during burglary, court documents say

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Rockwell man was found guilty and sentenced for crimes related to violating a no-contact order.

According to court documents, James Casey, 52, of Rockwell City, violated a no-contact order while burglarizing the home of the victim. The order was put in place in May after the victim reported Casey and claimed he was threatening her with text messages and constantly calling her.

On June 5, Casey was reported in the victim’s home for stealing property and covering some of her clothes in Icy Hot. He was arrested during a traffic stop after leaving the residence with a bag. During a warrant search of Casey’s car, law enforcement said they found some of the victim’s property and burglary tools.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Casey was found guilty of stalking and possession of burglar’s tool.

For the stalking charge, Casey was sentenced to two years probation. For the other charge, he was sentenced to 180 days in Osceola County Jail. Because he was already in jail for 30 days, he is serving 150 days. Casey was also ordered to pay $1,880 and a 15% crime services surcharge.