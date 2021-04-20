Rocks thrown at windows in Hull, authorities investigating

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating rocks being thrown at windows in Hull Sunday night.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated reports of vandalism at 10:22 p.m.

Authorities discovered that someone threw a large rock at a window at a residence on 6th Street. They also received a report of rocks being thrown and breaking windows of a vehicle on Cedar Street.

The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office 712-737-2280.