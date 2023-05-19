SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Preservation efforts at longtime Sioux City business have landed the company a big honor. Rocklin Manufacturing on Jennings Street is the winner of the 2023 Treasure of Sioux City Award.

The building was built back in 1912 and the president of the company, Ross Rocklin, restored it into a state-of-the-art facility in memory of his father, Jim.

“Just incredibly honored, it was a long process to renovate our historic building culminating into receiving a listing on the national register of historical places in 2019. So just really grateful to be a part of this and to receive this great honor.” Rocklin said.

